Welsh electronic music favorite Kelly Lee Owens has been on a strong run lately, making her UK chart debut with the 2020 album Inner Song and following that with 2022’s LP.8. Now, her fourth album is ready: Today (July 11), Owens announced Dreamstate.

The first look at the project is the new single “Love You Got.” It sees Kelly continuing to experiment with texture in a dance-friendly environment, boasting a techno beat that throbs alongside atmospheric synths and Lee’s ethereal vocals.

Owens says of the song, “‘Love You Got’ was born out of the curiosity of discovering my own inner euphoria — balancing the dark & the light within myself to find ultimate bliss in connection with others.”

The album will be Owens’ first release on her new label home at dh2, a new electronic music imprint at Dirty Hit led by The 1975’s George Daniel. Speaking of Daniel, he did some work on the album, too, as did Bicep and The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands.

Listen to “Love You Got” above and find the Dreamstate art and tracklist below.