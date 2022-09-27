When the lineup for the inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco dropped in May, nobody could believe the collection of talent that Goldenvoice had amassed for its new electronic music festival. Top to bottom, it was one of the most comprehensive lineups of the year; for any kind of music festival. It seemed like every buzzy act across a wide swath of electronic music and then some was captured on this bill, and fans across the country were jealous of what was coming to the Bay Area in September.

And the fact that it was happening on the historic 60-acre Pier 80 complex, the largest cargo terminal in San Francisco, made it even more intriguing. While most cargo traffic these days comes in across the Bay in Oakland, San Francisco’s old waterfront piers remain in a state of flux regarding their future use. So for Goldenvoice to secure the Pier 80 site to kick off Portola — from the notoriously slow moving SF Port Authority no less — felt like a coup in and of itself.

The 400,000 square foot Warehouse Stage greets you as soon as you walk through the festival gates. And 400,000 square feet is as big as it sounds. This might’ve been the largest warehouse I’d ever been in, with a second row of speakers midway down to relay the tunes all the way through. On Saturday night, Jamie XX showed yet again that he’s one of the best selectors in the world, jumping from soul to dub to jungle, progressive breaks and techno, telling a story with each record he spins. He closed his set with his own “Gosh” and “I Know There’s Going To Be (Good Times),” but the rustic vaulted ceilings of the warehouse bounced as much sound from the music as it did from the endless chatter from the crowd. Kelly Lee Owens’ Saturday set was much better suited for the area, with the way she constantly pushes the envelope vocally as her cascading intonations ricocheted off of the ceiling in heavenly fashion.

The Warehouse Stage was the same area that Charli XCX on Saturday and Fred Again.. on Sunday drew the largest crowds of the entire weekend, which welcomed an estimated 30,000 people per day.. But this gave rise to Portola’s biggest sticking point that made the rounds on social media. The ingress into the Warehouse consisted of a series of wrap-around lines into a single entrance that felt like waiting for a ride at an amusement park or a crowded airport. When the festival announced that the stage was at capacity shortly after Charli began her set — a message that was sparsely delivered considering overloaded cell towers in the area couldn’t handle the influx in traffic and made cell service a luxury — many dozens of people waiting in line took matters into their own hands and hopped the barricades into the outdoor VIP section and into the warehouse; a rise of the festival proletariat, if you will.

Videos circulated on Twitter (filmed from the VIP section) where people scoffed at the sight and local and national media outlets picked up the story, some even likening it to the Astroworld tragedy. This felt like a click-hungry take on something that while related to crowd control, was definitely not the same. Yes, Portola underestimated the draw of two of their acts on this otherwise enormous area. But there were no injuries, no arrests and the festival said it, “…was quickly addressed and corrected.” Insinuating that this was akin to Astroworld is quite frankly, disrespectful to people who suffered in Houston and whose lives were changed forever. This wasn’t even in the same galaxy.

Beyond the behemoth warehouse, the vast majority of the festival footprint lay ahead. The Pier Stage was the festival’s main area and had epic views of the San Francisco skyline, while people danced on a massive carpet strewn atop the pavement as the fog crept in each day. Here, headliners The Chemical Brothers kicked off their set with “Block Rockin’ Beats,” a track that hits as hard as it did 25 years ago. Their expansive visual display dominated the Portola landscape on Sunday night, like a big beat Big Brother following you around as the duo’s career-spanning set pounded away (even if the sound did bleed notably into other areas.) Earlier in the day at the Pier Stage, Toro y Moi at sunset was a welcome shift from a weekend’s worth of bass, and early in the evening, James Blake sucked me back in when I heard him playing 2010’s sublime “CMYK.”

But the gems of the weekend were tucked away on the smaller Ship Stage, and especially on the farthest corner of Pier 80 where the Crane Stage low-key stole the show all weekend. Apart from an array of (pretty cool) disco balls that Portola used as its calling card, it felt like the festival cut corners on art and visuals all weekend. Instead, organizers relied on the industrial venue’s characteristics to do the heavy lifting. While it was a big missed opportunity to incorporate artwork and installations throughout the grounds, the Crane Stage was perfectly planned out. A giant container crane hovered over the tent that housed the music and inside, lighting rails and nine disco balls along the tent’s ceiling made for unforgettable audiovisual moments like Fat Boy Slim mixing Underworld’s “Born Slippy” into his iconic “Praise You.” Peggy Gou’s Sunday set had the Crane Stage as packed with revelers as I saw all weekend and Gorgon City closed out Saturday night with a bang.