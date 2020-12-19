In Kelsey Randall’s world, rockstars are princesses and the stage is a fairytale. The Brooklyn-based designer specializes in sequin bodysuits, whimsical ruffles, and tulle dresses that poof out like cupcakes, garments that could’ve been lovingly sewn by a team of mice in a Disney movie. Randall dresses artists that sell out arenas and bands that play at bars. Her maximalist fantasy is one-size-fits-all, luxury wear that blurs the line between superstars and rising icons. Randall grew up poring over high fashion and bridal magazines in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended the Parsons School of Design in New York, where she went on to work in retail and intern for designers like Prabal Gurung before launching her own line in 2015. Over the last several years, she’s found a home for her sparkling clothes and accessories in the music industry. Randall’s bespoke garments — which have been spotted on the likes of Lorde and Lil Nas X — come alive at a concert, on a red carpet, or in the pages of a glossy editorial. Uproxx spoke with her about designing looks for the stage and the quintessential Randall rockstar. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Randall (@kelsey.randall) Can you talk about when and why you started working with musicians? I’ve always been obsessed with rock stars. That’s really what drew me to fashion to begin with: seeing Elton John, Cher, and Little Richard in these amazing performance outfits. Growing up, I equated fashion with music. When I started designing my own line, I decided to design for the people I would dream about wearing my clothes. So I’ve always designed with the stage in mind. I take a 360 approach. How’s a garment going to look from all angles? How will it move? How will the light hit it? I made some custom tour looks for Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner several years ago. I dressed Lorde when I was just starting to become known for working with rock stars. Eva [Hendricks] from Charly Bliss was one of the very first musicians I designed stage looks for, things she could jump around and play guitar in. I love making stuff with lots of ruffles and volume. Eva and I are definitely a match made in heaven. When we met I felt like, wow I have a muse now. How did that relationship come about? I was sitting in the backyard at Trophy Bar, saw her from across the bar, pointed her out to my friend and said, “Now she would be a great Kelsey Randall girl.” He was like, “I just saw her band open for Tokyo Police Club. She’s a rock star.” So I went over and gave her my card. A few months later, she emailed me asking for an outfit for their show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. I was styling her for probably a year before I started making her custom garments. In 2019, I did all custom looks for Charly Bliss’ world tour and styled their album cover and the “Capacity” music video. How can an outfit change a performance? We go to a concert for the full experience, and so much that is visual. For me, the outfits on stage play such a critical role in the performance. Having the right outfit helps sell the world. If you’re a true fan of a certain artist or band, you want to be in that world. It’s not just about the songs, it’s about the whole mood. I think the clothes help set the stage.

You can just tell when someone’s on stage in an outfit that they feel empowered in. The energy is totally different. We call them performers for a reason, right? They create these mythical personas on stage. When I talk with the girls I work with about how they feel wearing my garments on stage, they always talk about feeling very strong and powerful, like they’re able to channel the energy from the clothes into the performance. So it’s a tool for both the audience and the musicians. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Randall (@kelsey.randall) Can you talk about the process of coming up with looks for artists? I’ll normally talk with artists about their vision and mood. Do they want it to be sultry and ‘70s or really girly and upbeat? A lot of the time these musicians have a clear vision about how they want to see themselves. We’ll usually look at pictures of other rockstars or movie stills and I’ll put together mood boards with all these references and fabrics. I make the garments and we do fittings, and there’s definitely a lot that goes into fitting someone that’s going to be up on stage. They’ll bring their guitars and we’ll talk about arm movement, things like that. We have to make sure they’re comfortable to rock out and happy to be wearing these garments over and over on tour. They have to be road-ready, so I spent a lot of time looking for fabrics that are going to hold up for back-to-back performances It’s almost like you’re making athletic wear It totally is. Underneath the sequin bodysuits, it’s all stretch spandex with everything built-in. They have to be comfortable jumping around for a couple hours, and it has to look good the whole time. Can you describe the quintessential Kelsey Randall Girl? When I first met Eva, I remember she was sitting with a group of people and clearly commanding the conversation. Everyone was laughing and she was the center of attention. I think in general, the girls that gravitate toward my clothes are people who command a room. Definitely not a wallflower. What was your most memorable experience working with a musician? I feel like this whole interview is going to end up being about Eva [laughs]. But the most memorable experience for me was last summer when Charly Bliss played Radio City. I made her custom outfit and got ready and I was backstage with her and the friend that introduced us.