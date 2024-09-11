Indie Mixtape 20: Keni Titus Is Self-Assured On ‘Juliet’

“They don’t think I understand / ‘Cause I’m a child at 22 / And I don’t know who I am,” sings Keni Titus in the opening lines of “Think I Got A Bad Idea.” Taken from her new EP, Juliet, the track encapsulates the assured sense of self with which the Los Angeles songwriter carries herself.
That’s to say that you shouldn’t underestimate Titus. She’s young, yes, and has recently amassed a following via social media channels like TikTok and Instagram, but her songs speak for themselves. Pop-minded with a rock-ish edge, Juliet is a striking new entry from a buzzy new voice.
Following the EP’s release last week, Titus sat down with Uproxx to talk about Justin Bieber, her fear of the deep ocean, touring with Beabadoobee, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Let’s get ice cream.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Girl, that’s only 25 years away. I hope I’m not worried about being remembered yet.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
I’m not sure there is one person. I feel like I’ve absorbed so many people over the years. I love Bruce Springsteen, Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Bob Dylan, MGMT, and also just movies. Romance movies.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
The most recent spiritual food experience I’ve had was a tuna sandwich from Bub’s and Grandma’s in Eagle Rock.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour. 2016.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Someone Like You” by White China or “What Do You Mean” by Justin Bieber.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“Tony shalboub kids”
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
I have never been on tour, but I’m going on tour with Beabadoobee in September, which I am so excited about. Will update if I fall asleep anywhere weird obviously.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
I have only performed in LA. I’m really excited to perform in New York and also Berlin eventually, hopefully, god willing.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
I would probably tell her to take pictures and do some research.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I’ve been thinking for 20 minutes and I can’t think of anything. I swear there is one though in me somewhere.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Big Love Animal Rescue because save the animals.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
It used to scare me a bit but I’ve come to the conclusion that you have to have a heart to make real art. I don’t feel threatened by the robots.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
This is a stressful question. Lana Del Rey for sure, I would probably say The Verve so I could hear “Bittersweet Symphony Live” once, One Direction, Oasis, Phoenix. These are my choices right now in this exact moment, in 5 minutes my mood would change everything.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Trisha Paytas.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
My first tattoo is an outline of a little guitar on my arm. I got it when I was 18 because I wanted a tattoo and I played the guitar. It’s really cute I think.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Drinking some tea and talking to myself in the mirror.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Uncle Jesse from Full House.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
I’m taking my best friends and my boyfriend. I would say either a perfect island where there is no possibility of getting a sunburn, like the Irish countryside or the south of France.
What is your biggest fear?
Being in the ocean where I can’t see the bottom and a shark coming up from below me and eating me.
