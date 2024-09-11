Indie Mixtape 20: Keni Titus Is Self-Assured On ‘Juliet’

“They don’t think I understand / ‘Cause I’m a child at 22 / And I don’t know who I am,” sings Keni Titus in the opening lines of “Think I Got A Bad Idea.” Taken from her new EP, Juliet, the track encapsulates the assured sense of self with which the Los Angeles songwriter carries herself.

That’s to say that you shouldn’t underestimate Titus. She’s young, yes, and has recently amassed a following via social media channels like TikTok and Instagram, but her songs speak for themselves. Pop-minded with a rock-ish edge, Juliet is a striking new entry from a buzzy new voice.

Following the EP’s release last week, Titus sat down with Uproxx to talk about Justin Bieber, her fear of the deep ocean, touring with Beabadoobee, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Let’s get ice cream.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Girl, that’s only 25 years away. I hope I’m not worried about being remembered yet.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I’m not sure there is one person. I feel like I’ve absorbed so many people over the years. I love Bruce Springsteen, Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Bob Dylan, MGMT, and also just movies. Romance movies.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

The most recent spiritual food experience I’ve had was a tuna sandwich from Bub’s and Grandma’s in Eagle Rock.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour. 2016.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Someone Like You” by White China or “What Do You Mean” by Justin Bieber.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Tony shalboub kids”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I have never been on tour, but I’m going on tour with Beabadoobee in September, which I am so excited about. Will update if I fall asleep anywhere weird obviously.