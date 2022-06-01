Last week, Top Gun: Maverick which stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and more, became available to watch in theatres and it wasted no time breaking box office records. Thursday night’s showing of Top Gun: Maverick was the highest preview sales ever recorded for a Memorial Day weekend as the film brought in $19.3 million. The movie also had the biggest opening weekend in Cruise’s career as he had yet to cross the $100 million-mark for a weekend in in his star career. The success of Top Gun: Maverick is also affecting those like Kenny Loggins who is seeing his 1986 record “Danger Zone,” which appeared in the original Top Gun film, shoot back up the iTunes thanks to its inclusion in the film.

During a recent interview with Variety, Loggins revealed that he recorded a new version of “Danger Zone” for Top Gun: Maverick, but it was left out of the new film. He explained why during the sit-down.

“I tried to do a re-recording where it was sounded, if not exactly like the original, as close as possible — but with better audio and sounds,” Loggins said. “Because that was 36 years ago and the audio had only gone so far. But he wanted the original vibe that song had.” He continued, “It was recorded at Musicland Studios so it was well-recorded, but it would have had a lot more punch if I could have done it in 5.0, but that said, he wanted to keep it reminiscent of the first “Top Gun” and set that mood right from the beginning.”

It remains to be seen if we’ll ever hear the new version of “Danger Zone,” but until then, you can revisit the original in the video above.