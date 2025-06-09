The last time we got a new Tame Impala song was in 2023 with the Thundercat collaboration “No More Lies,” and there were also features on a couple of Justice songs in 2024. As far as tentpole releases, though, the most recent Tame Impala album is 2020’s The Slow Rush. Now, though, it looks like new music could be on the way.

Kevin Parker was in Spain this weekend, to make an unannounced appearance at Primavera Sound on Friday (June 6). The next day, he took to Barcelona’s Nitsa Club to deliver a surprise DJ set. As seen in videos from the set (like this one), Parker told the excited crowed, “You guys want to hear a new song? You want to hear a new Tame Impala song? You’re going to be the first ones to hear it, you realize? There’s no going back from this point on, you realize? Alright, let’s do it. Get comfortable.”

He then his play on a new piece of music, which has the psychedelic vibes fans have come to expect from Tame Impala, although the song otherwise had a more pronounced house and electronic influence than his previous material.

Check out Parker previewing a new Tame Impala song here.