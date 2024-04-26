Justice And Tame Impala Dance Off Their Regrets With ‘Neverender’

Early this year, Justice and Tame Impala teamed up to release “One Night/All Night” ahead of the French production duo’s new album Hyperdrama. Now that the album is out (as of today), their second collaboration, “Neverender,” is also available to stream, and like its predecessor, details the highs and lows of life, reflecting on regrets as they dance them away.

Justice, fresh off their performances at Coachella, are also plotting their world tour to promote Hyperdrama, with just six North American dates — including two in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Montreal. You can listen to “Neverender” above, check out the group’s tour dates below, and listen to Hyperdrama in full here.