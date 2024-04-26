Justice And Tame Impala Dance Off Their Regrets With ‘Neverender’

Early this year, Justice and Tame Impala teamed up to release “One Night/All Night” ahead of the French production duo’s new album Hyperdrama. Now that the album is out (as of today), their second collaboration, “Neverender,” is also available to stream, and like its predecessor, details the highs and lows of life, reflecting on regrets as they dance them away.
Justice, fresh off their performances at Coachella, are also plotting their world tour to promote Hyperdrama, with just six North American dates — including two in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Montreal. You can listen to “Neverender” above, check out the group’s tour dates below, and listen to Hyperdrama in full here.
Justice’s Justice: Live Tour Dates
04/12 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/23 — Monterrey, MX @ Auditoria Citibanamex
04/25 — Guadalajara, MX @ Explanada Estadio Akron
04/27 — Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaivén
05/30 — Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound
06/01 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/07 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/07-9 — Hilvarenbeek, NED @ Best Kept Secret
06/14 — Provincia Di Lecco, IT @ Nameless Festival
07/04 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/06 — Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/11 — Le Barcarès, FR @ Les Déferlantes
07/13 — Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac
07/14 — Monts, FR @ Terres Du Son
07/19 — Köniz, SUI @ Gurtenfestival
07/21 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/25 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Navy Yard
07/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
08/04 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/17 — Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/24 — London, UK @ Field Day Festival
09/04 — Marseilles, FR @ Delta Festival
12/17 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
12/18 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena