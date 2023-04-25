Thundercat has been busy. Stephen Lee Bruner joined Gorillaz on stage during their Coachella sets alongside Bad Bunny, De La Soul, and Beck. He performed “Bad Habit” with Steve Lacy at this year’s Grammys. He’s going to be on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Yet “No More Lies,” his new track with Tame Impala out today, is his first song in three years. It’s quite a strong comeback, shimmering with a radiant atmosphere and hypnotic vocals: “You and I both know it’s harder than it seems / Love is a two-way street / I’m letting go because the both of us don’t need to drive / Baby, it’s one at a time,” Thundercat sings. Kevin Parker’s voice adds another layer of serenity: “I’ll just be on my own / I’ll just be home alone / My troubles are my own,” he croons.

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat shared about “No More Lies” in a statement. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

The track ends with a conflicted monologue, ending with the unreal lines: “It just looks like I don’t care / Because my emotions have been sanded off / I live in LA, sweetie, what do you expect?”

Listen to “No More Lies” above.

