The 2025 Just Like Heaven festival this past weekend featured an all-star lineup filled with favorites from the 2000s and 2010s. Among them was Vampire Weekend, who paid tribute to their peers with a run of era-appropriate covers.

Towards the end of their set, Ezra Koenig and company performed portions (a verse and a chorus, mostly) of “Lisztomania” by Phoenix, “The Less I Know The Better” by Tame Impala, “Space Song” by Beach House, “Two Weeks” by Grizzly Bear, and “Wolf Like Me” by TV On The Radio. (Notably, Koenig featured on Phoenix’s “Tonight” in 2022.)

The festival lineup also featured Beach Fossils, Bloc Party, Courtney Barnett, Empire Of The Sun, Panda Bear, Perfume Genius, Peter Bjorn And John, Rilo Kiley, Toro Y Moi, TV On The Radio, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Wild Nothing, and others.

Check out a video above and find the band’s full setlist below (via setlist.fm).