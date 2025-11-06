Today (November 6) marks the ten-year anniversary of Khruangbin’s 2015 debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You. The band decided to revisit the project in a fun way to celebrate, as today, they’ve shared The Universe Smiles Upon You ii, a re-imagined and re-recorded version of the project.

Laura Lee Ochoa, the band’s bassist, told Rolling Stone, “The thought was like, ‘We’ll just do it all over again. And it will be us 10 years later with the same instruments in the same location, and it’ll be different because we’re different.’ But as the date neared, it was sort of, ‘Actually, the kids 10 years later would think about the songs as they are today, and not just play them as they were. That’s not who we are.'”

The new project isn’t one-to-one with the original. For example, the album opener “Mr. White” is gone in favor of “Bin Bin,” which was originally a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the album. (Now, it’s “Mr. White” that’s the Japanese bonus track.)

