Today (November 6) marks the ten-year anniversary of Khruangbin’s 2015 debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You. The band decided to revisit the project in a fun way to celebrate, as today, they’ve shared The Universe Smiles Upon You ii, a re-imagined and re-recorded version of the project.
Laura Lee Ochoa, the band’s bassist, told Rolling Stone, “The thought was like, ‘We’ll just do it all over again. And it will be us 10 years later with the same instruments in the same location, and it’ll be different because we’re different.’ But as the date neared, it was sort of, ‘Actually, the kids 10 years later would think about the songs as they are today, and not just play them as they were. That’s not who we are.'”
The new project isn’t one-to-one with the original. For example, the album opener “Mr. White” is gone in favor of “Bin Bin,” which was originally a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the album. (Now, it’s “Mr. White” that’s the Japanese bonus track.)
Watch the “White Gloves ii” video above. Below, find the album’s cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Khruangbin’s The Universe Smiles Upon You ii Album Cover Artwork
Khruangbin’s The Universe Smiles Upon You ii Tracklist
1. “Little Joe And Mary ii”
2. “Balls And Pins ii”
3. “White Gloves ii”
4. “The Man Who Took My Sunglasses ii”
5. “People Everywhere ii”
6. “Bin Bin ii”
7. “August Twelve ii”
8. “Dern Kala ii”
9. “Two Fish And An Elephant ii”
10. “Zionsville ii”
Khruangbin’s 2025 Tour Dates
11/06 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater (with Kelly Foyle)
11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (with Devon Gilfillian)
11/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall (with Ryley Walker)
11/11 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (with Foreign Air)
11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Metro (with Resavoir)
11/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (with The Nunnery)
11/16 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater (with Kiltro)
11/18 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma (with The Jive)
11/19 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (with Kassa Overall)
11/20 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (with Cosmic Tones Research Trio)
11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom (with Shannon Shaw)
11/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom (with Astronauts, etc.)
11/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre (with Pachyman)
11/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre (with Eddie Chacon)
The Universe Smiles Upon You ii is out now via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.