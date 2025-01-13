Psych-rock trio Khruangbin saw their most successful year yet in 2024, releasing their fourth studio album, A LA SALA, and playing to the biggest crowds of their career on the accompanying tour. They look to carry that success into 2025 with a global extension of the A LA SALA tour, the dates of which they announced today alongside a video for the single, “Pon Pon.”
Tickets for the 2025 dates go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 AM local time, while Khru Club presales begin on Tues, January 14. You can purchase tickets and find more information here. You can watch the video for “Pon Pon” above and see the tour dates below.
Khruangbin 2025 A LA SALA Tour Dates
02/20 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall^
02/22 – Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Music Festival
02/25 – Melbourne, VIC @ MCA%
02/26 – Melbourne, VIC @ MCA%
03/2 – Brisbane, QLD @ Riverstage%
03/5 – Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion%
03/6 – Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion%
03/7 – Sydney, NSW @ Hordern Pavilion%
03/10 — Adelaide, SA @ WOMADelaide
04/9 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie *
04/12 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
04/15 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery *
04/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
04/18 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound *
04/19 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *
04/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
04/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
05/18 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Festival
05/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
05/22 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
05/23-25 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival
05/24 — Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival
05/27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater #
05/28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Holmes Amphitheater #
05/29 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden #
05/31 – Denver, CO @ The Outside Festival
06/20 – Highmount, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival
06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors #
06/22 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
06/24 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green #
06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs #
06/28 – Hartford, CT @ The Capitol Groove Festival
06/29 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #
08/6 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
08/7 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd for Solen
08/8 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/15 – London, United Kingdom @ Gunnersbury Park^^
08/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
08/24 – Halifax, United Kingdom @ The Piece Hall
08/26 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre
08/27 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre
09/12-14 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
^ With Troy Kingi & The Galactic Chiropractors
% With Hermanos Gutiérrez
* With Helado Negro
^^ With TV On The Radio
# With John Carroll Kirby