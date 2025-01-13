Psych-rock trio Khruangbin saw their most successful year yet in 2024, releasing their fourth studio album, A LA SALA, and playing to the biggest crowds of their career on the accompanying tour. They look to carry that success into 2025 with a global extension of the A LA SALA tour, the dates of which they announced today alongside a video for the single, “Pon Pon.”

Tickets for the 2025 dates go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 AM local time, while Khru Club presales begin on Tues, January 14. You can purchase tickets and find more information here. You can watch the video for “Pon Pon” above and see the tour dates below.