Travis Scott is always looking to push boundaries with his music, and that includes broadening his pool of collaborators.

In a new Billboard interview, Scott said:

“It’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with. This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook. […] I have some ill ideas.”

Scott was then asked about the close chart race his Days Before Rodeo and Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet had in September 2024; Carpenter ended up debuting at No. 1, but the difference in equivalent album units earned between the project for that week was less than one percent.

Well, Scott didn’t seem bothered and even gave Carpenter some props, saying, “Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works.”

Meanwhile, he also discussed his upcoming album, saying, “I want to say the title right now, but people aren’t going to understand it. I have some more tweaking to do. […] I feel like for Utopia, I was striving to push things to a high level. I’m still reaching for that. I’ve been having so much fun with music and sh*t that I think it’s cool to be artistic and have fun with it. I’ve been producing more, making a lot of the album, and going in on that level is making it more exciting. I can’t wait, actually.”

