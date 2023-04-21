King Princess recently dropped by Australia’s Triple J to film a cover for their Like A Version series, where they seriously delivered with a performance of Soundgarden’s classic song, “Black Hole Sun.”

During her performance, King Princess sits at a piano while the drums kick in. This version especially pays tribute to the original at the end, when King Princess’ vocals lean into the heavier rock sound. The pick itself also took on a personal meaning for the musician.

“It’s a song I’ve listened to since I was a little kid,” King Princess said in a behind the scenes video. “My parents saw them play Lollapalooza in ’92, and I think I like to revisit songs that meant a lot to me when I was a kid and inspired me to do music.”

She also described how her parents passed down her love for the band and the late lead singer.

“I’m a huge Chris Cornell fan,” they added. “He’s always just had such an amazing compelling voice. Really interesting chords. Really interesting instrumentation in the original. Such a universal chorus that anybody could sing. I feel like it was just a lot to play off of.”

Check out King Princess performing “Black Hole Sun” above.

