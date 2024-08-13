Knocked Loose are currently opening for Slipknot, but the metalcore favorites, who released one of 2024’s best albums so far, are going on a headlining tour of their own this fall. The 18-date trek begins in October and includes support from The Garden, Drain (who are a blast to experience live), Militarie Gun, and for one date only, Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

If you want to get in the pit, here’s how to get into the show: Tickets for Knocked Loose’s fall tour are available beginning today, August 13, through an artist pre-sale here, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.

You can find the tour dates in support of You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To below.