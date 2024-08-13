Knocked Loose are currently opening for Slipknot, but the metalcore favorites, who released one of 2024’s best albums so far, are going on a headlining tour of their own this fall. The 18-date trek begins in October and includes support from The Garden, Drain (who are a blast to experience live), Militarie Gun, and for one date only, Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.
If you want to get in the pit, here’s how to get into the show: Tickets for Knocked Loose’s fall tour are available beginning today, August 13, through an artist pre-sale here, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.
You can find the tour dates in support of You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To below.
Knocked Loose’s 2024 Fall Tour Dates
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live ^+#
10/05 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+
10/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+
10/09 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#
10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#
10/11 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#
10/13 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^+#
10/14 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#
10/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#
10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %
10/21 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater +#
10/24 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +#
10/26 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#
10/27 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic +#
10/30 — Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom +#
11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#
11/02 — Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club +#
11/03 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +
11/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^+#
11/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#
11/09 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale +
11/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+
^ with The Garden
+ with DRAIN
# with Militarie Gun
% with Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy