Back in 2022, Korn leader Jonathan Davis launched a new pet line, aptly named after the signature Korn song “Freak On A Leash.” The line has launched a new capsule collection and it’s serious business, as it was created with fashion designer Ashton Michael, who has previously dressed Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion (and now, your pet).

The collection is available now and a portion of the proceeds will support Pup Culture Rescue, a Pasadena-based, nonprofit dog rescue. Featured in the collection are items like spiked collars, graphic bandanas, and denim vests. Items range in price from $15 to $95.

Davis said in a statement:

“The joy and love I get from my dog is like no other. It’s a special bond we have. To be able to make something to dress them up kind of like your own style… and then giving back to dogs who don’t have homes, it’s just something that makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart.”

Michael also said, “I think the one thing that I wanted to do was take what I would make as an inspiration for stage clothes (for Jonathan) and adapt it to the pets. Things that people like about or identify with Jonathan. Like his three eyebrow piercings being incorporated into the collars so that not only do you feel like you are getting a part of his brand for your pet but you’re getting a part of him as the musician, the artist, as this being that we all adore. So the beauty is in the details for me.”

Learn more about the new collection here.