A Baby Was Legally Named Korn Due To A Hospital Mistake

Korn was a defining nu-metal group of the ’90s and ’00s, so there is probably a good amount of people out there who have gotten tattoos of the band. That’s a major way to pay tribute to a group, but not necessarily an uncommon one. Now, though, somebody has taken it a step beyond that by naming their baby Korn. The problem, though, is that while that baby is legally named Korn, the whole thing was actually an accident.

A new mother, an illustrator and video game developer named Kells Tate, went viral over the weekend after revealing that a mistake at the hospital led to her new child to be legally named Korn. Sharing a photo of the birth certificate that shows the child’s legal first name is in fact “Korn,” Tate wrote, “THE HOSPITAL MESSED UP MY BABYS NAME AND WE JUST GOT THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND ITS KORN MY BABYS NAME IS LEGALLY KORN.” That tweet spread and racked up over 138,000 likes since this weekend.

THE HOSPITAL MESSED UP MY BABYS NAME AND WE JUST GOT THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND ITS KORN MY BABYS NAME IS LEGALLY KORN pic.twitter.com/nxoeqHbciJ — Kells is making a cat game (@pkkaos) April 23, 2021

In a follow-up, Tate clarified that the name was supposed to be Kora and that thankfully, it shouldn’t be a major issue to update official documents to reflect the child’s intended name. Given this saga, Tate noted that she now knows a lot more about the band Korn, the word “corn,” and the name Kora than she used to. Tate also clarified that Kora isn’t named after the titular character from the Nickelodeon series The Legend Of Korra.

1. The name is supposed to be Kora 2. Yes this should be able to be easily fixed if we are fast! 3. There is a chance they may have had me double check this but to be fair I was down a lot of blood at the time 😩😩😩 — Kells is making a cat game (@pkkaos) April 23, 2021

1. I know the title of every Korn song

2. I know the full etymology of the word corn

3. I know what Kora means in multiple languages (it’s a word in a bunch of them!!)

4. I learned a LOT of people have incorrect names on their birth cert — Kells is making a cat game (@pkkaos) April 24, 2021

Since ppl are asking about her intended name: As much as i like the anime, Kora was not named after Legend of Korra 😅 We found the name Kora/Cora in a baby book and went with the K one because my name has a K too ❤️

Also all the popular good names were taken by friends or pets — Kells is making a cat game (@pkkaos) April 24, 2021

This situation should be resolved soon, as Tate has mailed the necessary paperwork to have the baby’s name officially corrected.

Kora/Korn does not know she was the main character this weekend. We just mailed the corrections form, which unfortunately was the back of the Korn certificate so we can’t put it in the baby book but we’ll put a scanned version in. :D — Kells is making a cat game (@pkkaos) April 26, 2021

As for the band Korn, they have yet to address the child that mistakenly bears their name, but if they catch wind of the story, they’ll presumably be a bit bummed that “Korn” didn’t stick as the baby’s name.

