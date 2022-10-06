It’s not enough that a baby was recently named “Korn,” but the Bakersfield metal band is even getting covered by rapper Danny Brown these days. Brown covered Korn’s staple, “Freak On A Leash” on stage last year, which now also happens to be the name of singer Jonathan Davis’ new pet products company. That’s right, Davis announced the company’s launch in an Instagram post, saying that Freak On A Leash’s, “Premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love.”

So where can a Korn enthusiast purchase these Freak On A Leash products, you might be asking? Well, it doesn’t officially launch until October 28th and there’s a countdown on the website. But if you’re planning on attending the Aftershock Music Festival in Sacramento this weekend, Davis and Freak On A Leash have partnered with the fest and Take Me Home Dog Rescue for an early merch drop. Davis indicated on Instagram, “The first 100 fans attending the festival to purchase Freak On A Leash merch will receive a wristband to meet me in person.” How’s that for marketing??

Davis added, “This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack.” Sounds like Freak On A Leash will easily be the most “heavy metal” pet brand of them all. In the meantime, it looks like the Korn singer could be using his new pup, Dante, as a model for the line:

