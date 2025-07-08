La Dispute are currently readying a new album, No One Was Driving The Car. Today (July 8), they just dropped off a healthy chunk of it, sharing five new songs, which collectively are billed as the third act of the album.

The release comes with a video for “Sibling Fistfight At Mom’s Fiftieth/The Un-Sound,” which was shot, edited, and directed by the band’s Jordan Dreyer.

In a lengthy statement, Dreyer explains the narrative inspirations behind this batch of songs:

“the next act encompasses in more focused detail the narrator’s look backwards down the path, beginning at their shared home in the present day, where the dissociation introduced in act one as almost entirely a self-inclosed thing trickles outward and troubles the comfort outlined in the last section of the song preceding it. he examines his own life through imagined self-portraits, in various sequences of time (fractions of days first, then weeks, months, years), and through multiple specific events. from there, four critically influential events from his earlier life are detailed in four songs:

first, a story from his early teenage years, where he and his brother–up north hunting with their father in the area where he and his own brother (the boys’ uncle, who has long lived far away elsewhere), and their father (who died when they were young)–stumble upon what they believe to be an abandoned paramilitary compound. in the middle of the field beside it they come to a hole dug in the ground full of deer carcasses. the narrator becomes fixated on the bodies below, unable to break his gaze from them, while the brother continues on toward the compound, a metaphor both for their diverging paths and for the obsessions/explanations that motivated them to take which ones they did.

the second song happens a few years later, at their mother’s fiftieth birthday party, where several siblings–drunk and airing internal grievances–fight on the basement staircase while their mother contemplates what role her own actions as a parent played in their arrival at that moment and in the conflicted history that led up to it. in the second half of the song, the siblings are gathered at the parents’ house again, years after the fight, for a quarterly group birthday celebration for several of their own children.

the third song occurs years on from there, with a pitch made to the partner of the narrator–working through undergrad at the time–from purveyors of a multi-level marketing company central to the history of grand rapids, and in some ways inextricably entwined with the christian reformed church mentioned earlier on the record (somewhat importantly, the rapture is invoked at the very end of the song, in a section discussing extraordinary wealth).

the final song centers around the friend whose funeral appeared earlier in act two, and is presented as reflections of their shared experiences together in youth, chiefly a snowy night drifting in a car together across an empty church parking lot, and the crash that occurred when the car spun on ice to slide sidelong into a curb and embankment. the end of the song harkens back heavily to the second section of act two (the song ‘Environmental Catastrophe Film’) and represents a full-circle consideration of the control dictated to him via exposure to calvinist teachings in childhood.”