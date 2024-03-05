The wait for new music from La Luz is finally over. Nearly three years after the release of their self-titled project, the group is back and ready to make its Sub Pop debut. Yesterday (March 4), the band kicked things off with its futuristic new single, “Strange World” off the forthcoming album News Of The Universe.
The Maryam Kudos-produced record is an imaginative examination of the ever-evolving world around us. Inspired by the late science fiction author Octavia E. Butler’s work, La Luz dive into the potential harms lurking around future’s corner. In the official video for the track, the group travels near and fear to witness the societal effect for themselves.
In a statement, frontperson Shana Cleveland shared the meaning behind the song. “It’s been a strange and difficult few years,” they said. “At moments, I have found myself rushing to move forward in time, to leave the present and escape to whatever is next. The best advice a friend gave me during a time when I was feeling particularly overwhelmed and battling consecutive panic attacks was to go outside, take my shoes off, and sit with my feet on the earth.”
Cleveland went on at reveal how that helped shaped their perspective. “This seemed to slow the universe down in a way that made it feel easier to handle,” they said. “So this chorus is something of a mantra to myself, ‘we’ll be fine, just take your time.’”
Watch the “Strange World” video above, and find the News Of The Universe art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
News Of The Universe Album Cover Artwork
News Of The Universe Tracklist
1. “Reaching Up To The Sun”
2. “Strange World”
3. “Dandelions”
4. “Poppies”
5. “Good Luck With Your Secret”
6. “Always In Love”
7. “Close Your Eyes”
8. “I’ll Go With You”
9. “Blue Moth Cloud Shadow”
10. “News Of The Universe”
11. “Moon In Reverse”
12. “Blue Jay”
La Luz 2024 Tour Dates
05/23 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload
05/24 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
05/25 — London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
05/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
07/27 — Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
08/30 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Psych Fest
08/31 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
09/01 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Psych Fest
09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
09/05 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/06 — Sart-Messire-Guillaume, BE @ SMG Music Fest
09/07 — Asten-Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival
09/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Indiestadt x Suger Mountain @ Paradiso
09/10 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
09/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Prinzenbar
09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
09/13 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
09/14 — Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
09/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/28 — St. Paul, MM @ Turf Club
09/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/01 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ The End
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/05 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/06 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall
10/10 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/13 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
10/28 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/03 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
11/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
11/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
News Of The Universe is out 5/24 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.