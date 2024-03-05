The wait for new music from La Luz is finally over. Nearly three years after the release of their self-titled project, the group is back and ready to make its Sub Pop debut. Yesterday (March 4), the band kicked things off with its futuristic new single, “Strange World” off the forthcoming album News Of The Universe.

The Maryam Kudos-produced record is an imaginative examination of the ever-evolving world around us. Inspired by the late science fiction author Octavia E. Butler’s work, La Luz dive into the potential harms lurking around future’s corner. In the official video for the track, the group travels near and fear to witness the societal effect for themselves.

In a statement, frontperson Shana Cleveland shared the meaning behind the song. “It’s been a strange and difficult few years,” they said. “At moments, I have found myself rushing to move forward in time, to leave the present and escape to whatever is next. The best advice a friend gave me during a time when I was feeling particularly overwhelmed and battling consecutive panic attacks was to go outside, take my shoes off, and sit with my feet on the earth.”

Cleveland went on at reveal how that helped shaped their perspective. “This seemed to slow the universe down in a way that made it feel easier to handle,” they said. “So this chorus is something of a mantra to myself, ‘we’ll be fine, just take your time.’”

Watch the “Strange World” video above, and find the News Of The Universe art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.