After spending the past decade fronting the surfy garage rock group La Luz, Shana Cleveland began putting down roots in rural California with her partner and newborn child. Moving back to California not only allowed Cleveland the chance to write music outside year-round, but it also gave her the opportunity to immerse herself in the natural world. The result of her outdoor songwriting sessions is her resplendent third solo album Manzanita.

Nature creeped into this record not only in its title (Manzanita trees are evergreen plants native to California), but also in her use of synthesizers. “They are actually the best vehicle for conveying the sounds of nature (bugs, wind, birds, chainsaws—rural white noise); we used synthesizers as a way of recreating the atmosphere of being outside in the natural world while in the studio,” Cleveland said in a statement.

Throughout most of the tracks on Manzanita, synthesizers hum and lull in the background of the music, while Cleveland’s hypnotic vocals narrate snapshots of domestic life. Songs like “Faces In The Firelight” and “A Ghost” exemplify her’s charming and spectral folk songs led by her nimble fingerpicking.

To celebrate the release of Manzanita, Cleveland sat down with Uproxx to talk Richard Brautigan, Smashing Pumpkins, and the one time her band slept in a former slaughterhouse in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Supernatural, Love, Haunted, California.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would like for people to feel at peace with mystery when they listen. And I would like to still be alive and making it.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Seattle.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Hard to choose one. Maybe Richard Brautigan.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Istanbul. Every meal I ate while there with my band La Luz was the best.

What album do you know every word to?

Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Solange at the Hollywood Bowl.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?