LANNDS are soaring to new heights. The psych pop duo, composed of LA-based vocalist-guitarist Rania Woodard and multi-instrumentalist Brian Squillace, are gearing up for the release of their debut LP after years of dropping one off projects and singles. Music For The Future, out Friday on Run For Cover, combines Woodward’s angelic vocals with bright percussive elements harkening back to the likes of aughts indie pop mainstays like Neon Indian and Cut Copy.

On Music For The Future, sparkling chords, airy melodies, and gritty beats are juxtaposed to create irresistible, dance-ready anthems. With tracks like “K Town” and “Vega,” LANNDS manage to make blown out earworms — all while taking a DIY approach. Each song on Music For The Future was entirely produced and engineered by the duo themselves. “When we do it ourselves, even if it’s a little more ‘home done’ sounding, it’s just more us,” Squillace says.

Ahead of the release of Music For The Future, LANNDS sat down with Uproxx to talk Green Day, mac and cheese, and Connect Four in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Drippy plant psych pop

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Squillace: Sh*t that old people f*ck with.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Woodard: Brooklyn. We had a great show at Rough Trade. RIP.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Woodard: My family in the sense that it allows me to be more vulnerable and talk about my real problems and traumas, and as an artist I feel like that’s important.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Woodard: My mom’s mac and cheese.

What album do you know every word to?

Squillace: Green Day’s Dookie.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Woodard: Bon Iver in Charleston, SC. He was touring on 22 A Million, and you could hear a pin drop.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?