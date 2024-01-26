Remember when LCD Soundsystem had their massive “farewell” concert at Madison Square Garden in 2011? Welp, the finality of that show ended up being overstated, as the band reunited a few years later and even dropped a new album in 2017, American Dream (not to be confused with the just-released 21 Savage album).
They’ve done a fair amount of performing live since then, and if you’re looking to see them in 2024, the band announced a handful of fresh dates for the new year. The run includes stops in Mexico; Bend, Oregon; Seattle; Minneapolis; and Chicago; along with previously announced shows in Mexico City and Salt Lake City.
There are 12 new shows in total, and tickets for them go on sale starting February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the band’s website, and check out the list of dates below.
LCD Soundsystem 2024 Tour Dates
03/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor
03/22 — Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor
03/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia
05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/14 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/25 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/26 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom