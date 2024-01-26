James Murphy LCD Soundsystem 2022
Indie

LCD Soundsystem Have A Couple Residencies And Other One-Off Concerts Lined Up For 2024

Remember when LCD Soundsystem had their massive “farewell” concert at Madison Square Garden in 2011? Welp, the finality of that show ended up being overstated, as the band reunited a few years later and even dropped a new album in 2017, American Dream (not to be confused with the just-released 21 Savage album).

They’ve done a fair amount of performing live since then, and if you’re looking to see them in 2024, the band announced a handful of fresh dates for the new year. The run includes stops in Mexico; Bend, Oregon; Seattle; Minneapolis; and Chicago; along with previously announced shows in Mexico City and Salt Lake City.

There are 12 new shows in total, and tickets for them go on sale starting February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the band’s website, and check out the list of dates below.

LCD Soundsystem 2024 Tour Dates

03/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor
03/22 — Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor
03/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia
05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/14 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/25 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/26 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

