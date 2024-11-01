LCD Soundsystem made a huge deal about their farewell after the 2010 album This Is Happening… except they didn’t actually go away. Not for forever, anyway. They have been quiet, though (aside from frequent performances). In 2017, they dropped the album American Dream. Recently, there have been rumblings that the band is preparing its first album since then, and now James Murphy himself has confirmed that to be true.

The band premiered a new song called “X-Ray Eyes” on the radio earlier this month, and now they’ve officially released it. Accompanying the song is a statement from Murphy shared on social media. It reads:

“so there’s a new lcd song now called x ray eyes. it’s the first single of what’s shaping up to be a new album. don’t ask me when that is, because we’re still working on it. but it feels very good to be putting out new music. we made a small run of silkscreened 12″s that will sell at the upcoming LA and NYC shows, and DFA will have a limited grip of them, but don’t freak out if you don’t get one because there will be a more readily available commercial release of the same record when we can get it together. we just made a pile of white labels and are screening 100 at a time for each gig. it’s a short lead time thing. and it’s fun. but, no, there’s no finished LP yet. but when we’re not playing shows, it’s getting closer and closer to completion. so that’s the news. anything else you hear is bullsh*t speculation. go vote.”

Listen to “X-Ray Eyes” above.