Residencies hate to see LCD Soundsystem coming.

LCD Soundsystem staged 17 of 20 shows at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York throughout October and December 2021, with the last three shows were canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. The James Murphy-led band returned with a residency across New York City last November and December, and history will repeat itself this November and December.

On Thursday, September 19, LCD Soundsystem announced a 12-show residency at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York, beginning on Thursday, November 21 and wrapping on Sunday, December 15. The residency will unfold over the course of three weekends.

“After last year’s successful run of shows at the venue, the 2024 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space, expanding to include a variety of live openers, nightly afterparties featuring DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar, and more,” a press release reads.

The general on-sale for tickets to all 12 shows will begin on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. ET. American Express Card Members will have access to the Amex Pre-sale from Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, September 25, at 10 p.m. local time. Find more information about all pre-sale tickets here.

LCD Soundsystem’s first show of this Knockdown run is scheduled for 11 days after they complete an eight-date residency in Los Angeles, California.

See all of LCD Soundsystem’s 2024 New York City residency dates below.