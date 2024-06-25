The long-running festival Life Is Beautiful is introducing a new format to the city of Las Vegas. Since 2013, the festival has been a staple of Sin City’s fall festivities. After a 2023 lineup including The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza, this year, the festival is launching A Big Beautiful Block Party, a two-day party in downtown Las Vegas, with headliners Justice, Peggy Gou, and LCD Soundsystem. Jamie xx, Jungle, James Blake, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, BADBADNOTGOOD, Neil Frances, LP Giobbi, Empress Of, John Talabot, and Fifi are also all booked to perform, with no overlapping sets.

The festival will run from 5 PM to 2 AM on September 27-28, turning downtown Vegas into “a massive dance party.” While we don’t know exactly what this will look like, it certainly sound exciting. Tickets for the festival go on sale on Thursday, June 27, at 10 AM. You can find more information at lifeisbeautiful.com. General Admission passes start at $199, while VIP passes start at $399.

Turning the festival into a two-day event rolls the festival back from the three-day event that has been traditional since 2014. In 2022, the festival was acquired by new owners which include Penske Media Corporation and Rolling Stone, which could account for the revamped block party formatting.