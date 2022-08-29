Tons of beloved acts are coming back this year. Aside from the large number of emo reunions that have been happening, Le Tigre gave their first performance in 12 years at This Ain’t No Picnic in California on Saturday, August 27. The festival took place at Pasadena’s Brookside At The Rose Bowl and included artists like LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

Le Tigre’s set was as invigorating as one would expect from the punk band. It included all of their classic tracks, such as “Phanta” and “TKO.” But of course they closed with their timeless hit “Deceptacon,” which has not lost any of its momentum since being released in 1999 on their album Hot Topic.

In a recent interview with Spin, the band discussed their decision to reunite for this performance. “We were asked to reunite for this festival in 2020, and we felt that it was really important for us to reunite prior to the 2020 election,” JD Samson told the magazine. “We felt the relevance of our music would really stir up something important within our community. And obviously that was canceled because of COVID. We just continued to want to present the material again.”

Watch the first half of their set above and the second half below.