2022’s Inaugural This Ain’t No Picnic Festival Will Be Led By LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, And Le Tigre

Goldenvoice has a proven track record of putting on killer festivals, as they’re behind events like Coachella, Day N Vegas, and Stagecoach. Now, they’re adding a new fest to that list: This Ain’t No Picnic is going down on August 27 and 28, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The two-day, six-stage lineup has a rock and alternative lean to it, as the 2022 headliners are The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, and Le Tigre performing what is currently set to be their first and only reunion show of the year. Also on the bill are Beach House, Caroline Polachek, Courtney Barnett, Dawn Richard, Deafheaven, Earl Sweatshirt, Four Tet + Floating Points, Genesis Owusu, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Idles, Indigo De Souza, Isaiah Rashad, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, Kelly Lee Owens, Mac DeMarco, Magdalena Bay, Mdou Moctar, Michelle, Phoebe Bridgers, Romy, Slowthai, Tinashe, Turnstile, Wet Leg, Ying Yang Twins, and Yves Tumor, among others.

If the festival’s name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a throwback to the original Goldenvoice festival of the same name. The initial This Ain’t No Picnic debuted in 1999, continued in 2000, and after having to skip 2001, came back for the last time in 2002. A fair amount of artists on those lineups actually wouldn’t feel out of place on this year’s bill, by the way: Sleater-Kinney, Beck, Yo La Tengo, Modest Mouse, and El-P were involved.

Learn more about the fest here and check out the poster above.

