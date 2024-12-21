As far as musical year wind downs go, Spotify has Wrapped and Apple Music has Replay. At Uproxx’s we have our Best Albums and Best Songs list. Still, annually the most discussed curated collection tends to come from former president Barack Obama. Yesterday (December 21), Obama shared his Favorite Music of 2024 playlist and in typical fashion users online are divided.

Last year’s list featured a plethora of rap and R&B goodies. This year’s collection spreads the love among country, reggaeton, pop, Afrobeats, and indie rock. Atop the list is Kendrick Lamar’s most recent No. 1 hit “Squabble Up.” Bangers from Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Fontaines D.C., Shaboozey, and Karol G also made the cut.

See the full list below.

Kendrick Lamar – “Squabble Up”

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Rema – “Yayo”

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng – “Jump”

Central Cee & Lil Baby – “Band4band”

Ezra Collective & Yazmin Lacey – “God Gave Me Feet for Dancing”

The Red Clay Strays – “Ramblin’”

Fontaines D.C. – “Favourite”

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Old Dutch”

Rae Khalil – “Is It Worth It”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

Artemas – “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Johnny Blue Skies – “Scooter Blues”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Leon Bridges – “Peaceful Place”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman – “Right Back to It”

Myles Smith – “Stargazing”

Jack White – “That’s How I’m Feeling”

Moses Sumney – “Gold Coast”

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ – “Gata Only”