Leon Bridges is now a week out from the release of his latest album, titled simply “Leon.” He’s got at least one more pre-album single in him, though, as he just dropped “That’s What I Love” today (September 27). It’s the kind of soulful, slow-burning tune Bridges does well, letting smooth intrumentals and his equally soothing voice do the heavy lifting.

Bridges previously said of the album:

“Leon has been a long-time coming. I started writing pieces of it as far back as Gold-Diggers Sound. They didn’t fit what I was trying to do with that album and I tried moving on. But I couldn’t shake them because they’re part of me. And, if I’m honest, also because I think this is some of my most excellent work yet. In many ways, Leon has been in the works since my childhood. This record is about simpler days. It’s about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It’s soulful music in the truest sense — it’s imbued with my soul. I’m excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I’m from, with all of you. I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey.”

Listen to “That’s What I Love” above.

Leon is out 10/4 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.