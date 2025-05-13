There’s a lot happening in the Oasis realm right now, most notably the upcoming reunion tour. There are apparently some reports, though, that aren’t true.

On X, an Oasis fan account teased breakouts from a new Oasis-focused issue of Music Week that went on sale today (May 13). They wrote, “The tour documentary highlighted by Rolling Stone is definitely in the works. A ‘really special, really exciting’ project is coming to celebrate the anniversary of [Oasis’ 1995 sophomore album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?]. This will be the last tour for now, and no new music is planned for the future.”

Gallagher responded to the post, “FAKE NEWS.” It’s not clear what exactly about the post he’s saying isn’t accurate, whether it’s just one or two points, or the whole thing.

In an interview with employees of Oasis’ record label Big Brother Recordings (here’s an excerpt), one said of the What’s The Story anniversary, “It’s really important for us to do the album justice and what we’ve got planned is really special, really exciting, and being able to work that alongside the live dates is going to be wonderful.”

Another said of a new Oasis album, “I mean, this is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music.”