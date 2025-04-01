Oasis have seven studio albums, an essential B-sides collection, and multiple compilations to fill out the setlist for their upcoming reunion tour. We know a few tracks that are likely to make the cut.

In an interview with Kevin Cummins for his book Oasis: The Masterplan, Noel Gallagher was asked to name his favorite Oasis song. “Can I have more than one?” he said before picking “Supersonic,” “Some Might Say,” “Live Forever,” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star.”

That’s three tracks from Definitely Maybe, one from (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, and none from the band’s amusingly bloated third album, Be Here Now, which shouldn’t be surprising based on previous comments made by Noel.

“I don’t like the sound of Morning Glory at all,” he told NME in 2021. “The only album that is perfect would be Definitely Maybe. Be Here Now, the songs are too long. Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants, not enough good songs and a lot of filler on that. Heathen Chemistry had a couple of good tunes: ‘Little By Little’ and ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out,’ the rest of it is a bit ‘meh.’ Don’t Believe The Truth is pretty good, Dig Out Your Soul kind of tails off towards the end. They’re all flawed in some way.”

Sorry, Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants fans (all 12 of you), you might be out of luck on the reunion tour.