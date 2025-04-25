Oasis fans have faced issues when it comes to ticket sales for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour. That’s not even taking scammers into account: As Far Out notes, bad actors have collectively swindled fans for around £2 million, or about $2.6 million. And, it seems, that’s just in the UK.

Per a report from Lloyds Banking Group, fans have lost an average of £436 (roughly $580) per scam, about £200 ($266) more than the bank sees with concert ticket scams. The bank found Oasis tickets have made up over half of all reported concert scams so far in 2025, and that one fan lost over £1,700 ($2,260) trying to get a ticket.

Liz Ziegler, the Fraud Prevention Director at Lloyds, said, “The fact that so many cases start with fake listings on social media, often in violation of the platforms’ own rules, underscores the importance of these companies taking stronger action to tackle scams.”

Meanwhile, Oasis is once again nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Liam Gallagher once again couldn’t care less. In February, he tweeted, “RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS.” A user replied, “What are you gonna do if you win,” and Gallagher responded, “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER.” In another tweet, he said, “I’m gonna go and pick up the award and say I’ll let you off this is a wonderful honour and id like to thank all of the GODS starting with MYSELF.”