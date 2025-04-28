The results are in for who will make the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2025 induction class. The Rock Hall shared the news last night (April 27), and headlining the class are Outkast and The White Stripes.

Notably, nominees who won’t be inducted this year are Phish, Mariah Carey, Oasis, Joy Division/New Order, Black Crowes, Billy Idol, and Maná.

This comes shortly after it was revealed Phish won the fan vote pretty easily, but the fan vote is more ceremonial than anything, as it has very little influence over the overall outcome.

Meanwhile, in February, Liam Gallagher tweeted, “RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS.” A user responded, “What are you gonna do if you win,” and Gallagher replied, “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER.” In another tweet, he wrote, “I’m gonna go and pick up the award and say I’ll let you off this is a wonderful honour and id like to thank all of the GODS starting with MYSELF.”

