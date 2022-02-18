It’s been about a month now since Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn sent shock waves through the music industry by declaring that Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs. Liam Gallagher, whose Oasis was a major rival to Albarn’s Blur in the ’90s, weighed in briefly, but now he’s spoken more about his thoughts on the situation.

In a new NME feature, Gallagher said:

“All them f*cking gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they? I get it – Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my f*cking songs’ As much as you’ve had a decent life and a mad life, sometimes it can be hard to pin down what you want to f*cking say and some people can bring it out of you a bit better.”

Gallagher added, “Well, he won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of f*cking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] f*cking cool, man. She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

He also noted that while he hasn’t heard Swift’s recent folk-leaning albums Folklore and Evermore, he does “like that pop one, ‘Shake It Off’ — that’s a f*cking tune.”

As to Gallagher’s point about Albarn co-writing Gorillaz songs, two of the band’s most recent albums, 2017’s Humanz and 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, are almost entirely collaborative tracks that have more than one credited writer. (Of note is the fact that Noel Gallagher co-wrote and sang on Humanz album closer “We Got The Power.”)

Check out the full feature here.

