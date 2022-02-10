Jack Antonoff 2020 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Grammys
Getty Image
Pop

Jack Antonoff Bashes Damon Albarn’s ‘Trumpian’ Criticism Of Taylor Swift’s Songwriting

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn found himself on the business end of collective internet ire recently when he claimed Taylor Swift, who famously writes her own songs, doesn’t write her own songs. Shortly after, Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff responded to Albarn, and now he has again addressed the situation.

At 37 minutes into the latest episode of The What podcast, the conversation found its way to the Albarn/Swift spat and Antonoff said (as Billboard notes):

“I think the Damon thing, what it says to me — because obviously, it’s completely absurd and everyone knows that — you’re talking about one of the greatest songwriters of our generation who has her name as the only name on many songs. You don’t need me to explain it, it’s just fact.

The problem I had with the Damon thing beyond what he actually said is […] I don’t mind talking sh*t, this or that, but I don’t like it when artists take almost this Trumpian approach of just making things up. I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something. But to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true, that you actually have no idea about, and not to get too deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment? Is just people talking about sh*t at they have no clue about?”

In his initial response, Antonoff tweeted, “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.”

Gorillaz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
×