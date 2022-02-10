Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn found himself on the business end of collective internet ire recently when he claimed Taylor Swift, who famously writes her own songs, doesn’t write her own songs. Shortly after, Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff responded to Albarn, and now he has again addressed the situation.

At 37 minutes into the latest episode of The What podcast, the conversation found its way to the Albarn/Swift spat and Antonoff said (as Billboard notes):

“I think the Damon thing, what it says to me — because obviously, it’s completely absurd and everyone knows that — you’re talking about one of the greatest songwriters of our generation who has her name as the only name on many songs. You don’t need me to explain it, it’s just fact. The problem I had with the Damon thing beyond what he actually said is […] I don’t mind talking sh*t, this or that, but I don’t like it when artists take almost this Trumpian approach of just making things up. I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something. But to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true, that you actually have no idea about, and not to get too deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment? Is just people talking about sh*t at they have no clue about?”

In his initial response, Antonoff tweeted, “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.”

