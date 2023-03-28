Life Is Beautiful, the annual Las Vegas music festival, has revealed its lineup to celebrate the tenth anniversary. The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza will be headlining each of the three nights from September 22 to 24.

Other acts on the bill this year include The 1975, Flume, Khalid, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nelly, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Blxst, Madeon, Ferg, Bebe Rexha, Rina Sawayama, Raye, and many more performers.

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival,” Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming, and Development for Life is Beautiful, said in a statement. “It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life is Beautiful. Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

Along with music, there will be the standard local food trucks and special appearances from casino performers like Blue Man Group, Cirque Du Soleil, Piff The Magic Dragon, Tape Face, Magic Mike Live, and more.

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of the ten years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” Nyman added. “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale on March 30. More information is available here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.