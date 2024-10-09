Limp Bizkit and the band’s frontman Fred Durst are reportedly gearing up for a rough legal battle. According to The Wrap, the “Break Stuff” musicians have filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

In documents supposedly filed today (October 8) in Los Angeles, California, Limp Bizkit accused UMG of rescission, violating a contract recording agreement, fraudulent concealment, breach of fiduciary duty, intentional misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and copyright infringement. Along with co-plaintiffs, Fred Durst’s Flawless Records, Limp Bizkit claimed that the music titan owed them $20 million in unpaid royalties. However, based on their calculations once every allegation is tallied up, they believe the damages could “easily surpass” $200 million.

Within the paperwork, Limp Bizkit alleged that UMG falsified financial records to hide what the group was supposedly owed. “Plaintiffs have discovered that, contrary to these claims, not only did UMG never have any intention of paying Plaintiffs, it designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artist’s royalties and keep those profits for itself,” read the filing.

Limp Bizkit claimed that although UMG fronted the band millions to record new projects, they eventually recouped the advance. Despite that, UMG alleged still withheld royalty payments. A representative for UMG allegedly told the group that they actually were $43 million away from breaking even.

After reaching out to the label the band initially signed with, Flip Records (before their Interscope deal), Durst was alleged told that Limp Bizkit earned millions through a profit-sharing arrangement with UMG. But Burst claimed they haven’t seen a dollar of that sum.

If the lawsuit plays out in court, Bizkit has requested a jury trial. As of today (October 8), Universal Music Group has not yet responded to the filing.