Metallica
Getty Image
Indie

Metallica Will Continue Their Long-Running ‘M72 World Tour’ In 2025, Joined By Pantera And Limp Bizkit

Metallica launched the M72 World Tour in 2023, in support of their album 72 Seasons. The tour has been chugging along since then and now it’s getting ready to enter a third year: Today (September 19), Metallica announced added 2025 tour dates for North America.

The new dates will continue the band’s “No Repeat Weekend” tradition, which means that two-night stands will have different setlists and support lineups for each show. The new tour dates feature two-night stays in Toronto; Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; Tampa; Santa Clara; and Denver.

Tickets will be available starting with fan club pra-sales on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins September 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Find the newly announced tour dates below.

Metallica’s 2025 Tour Dates: M72 World Tour

04/12/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds
04/19/2025 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *
04/24/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *
04/26/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre +
05/01/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
05/03/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium +
05/07/2025 — Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium *
05/09/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
05/11/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
05/23/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field +
05/25/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
05/28/2025 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *
05/31/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *
06/03/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
06/06/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +
06/08/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *
06/14/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *
06/20/2025 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +
06/22/2025 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
06/27/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High +
06/29/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

* with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies
+ with Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors