Metallica launched the M72 World Tour in 2023, in support of their album 72 Seasons. The tour has been chugging along since then and now it’s getting ready to enter a third year: Today (September 19), Metallica announced added 2025 tour dates for North America.

The new dates will continue the band’s “No Repeat Weekend” tradition, which means that two-night stands will have different setlists and support lineups for each show. The new tour dates feature two-night stays in Toronto; Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; Tampa; Santa Clara; and Denver.

Tickets will be available starting with fan club pra-sales on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins September 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Find the newly announced tour dates below.