Metallica launched the M72 World Tour in 2023, in support of their album 72 Seasons. The tour has been chugging along since then and now it’s getting ready to enter a third year: Today (September 19), Metallica announced added 2025 tour dates for North America.
The new dates will continue the band’s “No Repeat Weekend” tradition, which means that two-night stands will have different setlists and support lineups for each show. The new tour dates feature two-night stays in Toronto; Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; Tampa; Santa Clara; and Denver.
Tickets will be available starting with fan club pra-sales on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins September 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.
Find the newly announced tour dates below.
Metallica’s 2025 Tour Dates: M72 World Tour
04/12/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds
04/19/2025 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *
04/24/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *
04/26/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre +
05/01/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
05/03/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium +
05/07/2025 — Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium *
05/09/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
05/11/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
05/23/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field +
05/25/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
05/28/2025 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *
05/31/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *
06/03/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
06/06/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +
06/08/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *
06/14/2025 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *
06/20/2025 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +
06/22/2025 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *
06/27/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High +
06/29/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
* with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies
+ with Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills