Rap rock fans of Limp Bizkit around the world who were looking to see the band this summer are going to have to wait it out indefinitely. Lead singer Fred Durst posted a video on the band’s website indicating that Limp Bizkit would be postponing their upcoming Europe and UK tour dates for “personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician.” He said his doctor recommended he “take an immediate break from touring.”

Following the completion of a slew of US tour dates, the Europe and UK tour in support of Limp Bizkit’s 2021 album, Still Sucks, was set to begin on July 26th in Paris. No rescheduled dates have been announced yet.

Along with a statement, Durst also posted an apologetic video explaining the situation, but not elaborating on the specifics of the health concerns. Durst explained that he went in for some tests ahead of the tour “to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s ok.” He added, “To my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me, he would not like me to tour at this time, and to stay close by to do some more tests. And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible.”

Durst did reassure by saying, “I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be ok.” He also teased that he’s “already working on something to make it up to everyone in the UK and all over Europe.”

Watch Durst’s full statement on LimpBizkit.com.