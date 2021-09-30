Limp Bizkit haven’t released much in the way of new music this decade, though they have been loudly debated on Music Twitter this year as fans took in HBO’s Woodstock ‘99 documentary. (Limp Bizkit were infamously blamed for inciting crowd violence during their set at the time.) Now, Fred Durst & Co. are back with “Dad Vibes,” a swaggering, upbeat jaunt that has Durst rapping, “Check out your dad with the swag on the floor / Momma gonna brag when I walk in the door / Y’all ain’t ever seen a guerrilla in the mist / Walk the line so fine with a blindfold.” Fans of the band might’ve heard “Dad Vibes” before, as it was playing over the loudspeaker during Limp Bizkit’s recent Lollapalooza set. Likewise, last month the band revealed new music would be “leaked” with a new album to follow soon after.

Limp Bizkit’s last studio album was 2011’s Gold Cobra. Though they were set to tour this year, the band had to cancel, telling Billboard, “In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”

Check out the lyric video for “Dad Vibes” above.