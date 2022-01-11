The story of real estate tycoon and serial killer Robert Durst has fascinated America for quite some time. Particularly after The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst aired back in 2015 and it became very clear to many people that this man was a murderer. Though he was finally convicted of murder, Robert Durst died in prison a few days ago of natural causes at age 78.

However, those among us who haven’t watched the jaw-dropping documentary, The Jinx, have another Durst on their minds: Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. And whenever a celebrity dies, plenty of people on Twitter are eager to weigh in and shared their condolences, memories, etc. But for this particularly celebrity death, plenty of people were mourning the loss of a musical talent instead of a murderous tycoon. Or, they assumed Robert was Fred’s father — neither are true!

And the mix up is pretty funny to watch. Have no fear, though, Fred Durst is alive and well and will live many more days to party rock in the USA, and Limp Bizkit even released a brand new song called “Dad Vibes” last year. Durst is not, I repeat is not dead — and is not 78. Fred is a mere 51. Not only is Fred a purveyor of nu metal and rap rock, but he’s also begun a film career in more recent years, so keep an eye out for his silver screen appearances as well. But before you do, check out all the hilarious reactions below.

Trying to figure out why Limp Bizkit was trending… Answer: Robert (re: NOT FRED) Durst died. My faith in people is waning. 🤦‍♂️ — Chris Thomasson – KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) January 10, 2022

have spent an hour thinking the Limp Bizkit guy was 78 and had a side hustle as a real estate tycoon — Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 10, 2022

Pay attention, people! Robert Durst is a murdering scumbug. He died. Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is alive and well and still making my teenage self happy with his music. As you were. — CH Burford 🤬✍🏻 (@SwearyHistory) January 10, 2022

Shocked to hear about Robert Durst's passing. Limp Bizkit wasn't my cup of tea but hard to argue with the impact they had on music. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 10, 2022

Checks to see why Limp Bizkit is trending

Shakes head

Closes Twitter — aj (@_ajg_29) January 10, 2022

rip. loved limp bizkit since i was a wee lad pic.twitter.com/MMRWg2hEaM — bint crubbs (@Grayjax) January 10, 2022

I read serial killer Robert Durst died and was like damn I wonder how many people will think its Fred Durst and now I see Limp Bizkit is trending and I'm laughing so hard — My-Kel (@PTSchmittyBits) January 10, 2022

Robert Durst just died. No not the singer for Limp Bizkit. The serial killer. — Susan St. James🍊 (@SusanStJames3_) January 10, 2022

God dammit 2022, another one? I fucking loved Limp Bizkit as a kid 😭 pic.twitter.com/moD1I696t9 — ηαтнαη✨ (@NateBlanchett) January 10, 2022

RIP to Robert Durst, Limp Bizkit's dad — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 10, 2022

Robert Durst dying making people thought Fred Durst aka Limp Bizkit was his dad sending him sorries on Twitter. Twitter is fucking weird and wild yo. 🤣🤣🤣 — Matt That Black Wrestling Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) January 10, 2022