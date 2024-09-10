The Linda Lindas have a new album, No Obligation, on the way, but despite the title, they do have a few things to do. For one, they’ve got to hype up the album, which they did today (September 10) by unveiling the project’s title track.

The band says of the song in a statement, “Eloise wrote this ripper because we won’t adhere to what anyone else thinks we should sound like or who they think we are. We don’t make music out of obligation — we make music out of love. And we’re so grateful for all of the opportunities music has given us, like going to Japan and making this video with a team including Naoko from Shonen Knife! Enjoy.”

A press release previously relayed that the band’s upcoming album “further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up LA punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave, and rock en español.” It also says the project was recorded “during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends,” since three of the band members are either in middle or high school,” over the past two years.

Watch the “No Obligation” video above.

No Obligation is out 10/11 via Epitaph. Find more information here.