A viral performance at the LA Public Library launched The Linda Lindas into the spotlight, yes, but the young band has proven to be more than a share-worthy moment: They can really play. In fact, they’re signed to Epitaph and have their second album for the label, No Obligation, on the way this October. They launched the project last month with “In My Head,” and now they’re back with “Yo Me Estreso,” which features the iconic “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Bela Salazar says of the song in a statement, “‘Yo Me Estreso’ is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren’t. It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style.”

A press release previously noted that the band’s upcoming album “further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up LA punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave, and rock en español.” It also notes the project was recorded “during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends,” since three of the band members are either in middle or high school,” over the past two years.

Watch the “Yo Me Estreso” video above.

No Obligation is out 10/11 via Epitaph. Find more information here.