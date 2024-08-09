Many recording artists, including Beyoncé, Eminem, and Big Sean, have crafted music inspired by their children. But it is a whole separate can of worms to create songs for kids. The minds behind Apple TV’s Yo Gabba GabbaLand! has found a happy medium.

Today (August 9), the official soundtrack for season of the children’s show, and it is surprisingly stacked. With special featured appearances from Big Daddy Kane, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, The Linda Lindas, Kurt Vile, and Claud, there’s something for both parent and child to enjoy.

Check out the .Paak-featuring “We’re All Connected” above and continue below for the soundtrack cover art and tracklist.