Many recording artists, including Beyoncé, Eminem, and Big Sean, have crafted music inspired by their children. But it is a whole separate can of worms to create songs for kids. The minds behind Apple TV’s Yo Gabba GabbaLand! has found a happy medium.
Today (August 9), the official soundtrack for season of the children’s show, and it is surprisingly stacked. With special featured appearances from Big Daddy Kane, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, The Linda Lindas, Kurt Vile, and Claud, there’s something for both parent and child to enjoy.
Check out the .Paak-featuring “We’re All Connected” above and continue below for the soundtrack cover art and tracklist.
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Album Cover Artwork
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Tracklist
1. “Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Theme” Feat. Kammy Kam
2. “We’re All Connected” Feat. Anderson .Paak
3. “You Gabba GabbaLand!” Feat. Muno, Brobee, Foofa, Toodee, and Kammy Kam
4. “Animals Are Sleeping” Feat. Ty Segall
5. “Let’s Get Creative” Feat. Twin Shadow
6. “Art Party” Feat. Portugal. The Man and Paul Williams
7. “We Are What We Think We Are” Feat. Dayglo
8. “I’m So Happy To Be Little” Feat. The Linda Lindas
9. “Air Is Everywhere” Feat. Local Natives
10. “I Am The Wind” Feat. Betty Who
11. “The Water Song” Feat. Romderful
12. “Let’s Drink Water” Feat. Miyavi
13. “Come And Play” Feat. Claud
14. “Many Sounds, One Band” Feat. Cory Wong and Antwaun Stanley
15. “The Beat Of The Day” Feat. Big Daddy Kane
16. “Outside” Feat. Prestyn Smith
17. “The Orange Cat’s Special Time Outdoors” Feat. Thundercat
18. “Silly In The Rain” Feat. Lucius
19. “King Silly March” Feat. Kurt Vile
20. “The Beat Of The Day” With Reggie Watts
21. “Grow With Me” Feat. MIYAVI
22. “Ch-Ch-Change” Feat. The Drums
23. “I Wonder” Feat. Muno, Brobee, Plex, Foofa, and Toodee
24. “I Wonder Why” Feat. Mxmtoon
25. “Wonderful Day In A Wonderful Place” Feat. The Interrupters
26. ” You Gabba GabbaLand! Outr”
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! is out now via Green Beans Productions/BMG Rights Management. Find more information here.