Lord Huron‘s song with Kristen Stewart is one of the 12 tracks that make up the group’s new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, which was announced today (May 9).

The title is a reference to the mysterious device in the woods on the album cover, as seen below. Singer Ben Schneider expands, “What if you could choose your fate like choosing a song on a jukebox? What if your finger slipped and you got the B-side instead? What if you misunderstood the meaning of the dang song to begin with?”

Lord Huron have also shared “Looking Back,” the eerie opening track from The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. “The weight of your past can distort your present and future, the way massive celestial objects warp the fabric of the universe. Like a bowling ball on a trampoline,” Schneider said. “This song wonders if it’s possible to let go, or if looking back is a fundamental law of existence.”

You can listen to “Looking Back” above, and check out The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 artwork and tracklist below.