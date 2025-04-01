Lucy Dacus Turns In A Serene Cover Of Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’

The main overlap in the Lucy Dacus and Lady Gaga Venn diagram lately is that they released two of 2025’s most-anticipated albums so far: Mayhem for Gaga and Forever Is A Feeling for Dacus, with both releases arriving in March. Now, it’s gotten a little bigger, as they’re also both artists who have performed the song “Abracadabra.”

Gaga, of course, release the song on Mayhem, and now Dacus has delivered a cover of it on BBC Radio 1 (listen to it here and find a partial video clip here). Naturally, it’s a major stylistic switch-up, as there’s not typically a lot of common ground between Dacus and Gaga’s musical output. Dacus is a pro, though, so pairing her signature haunting vocals with a sparse arrangement works out fantastically.

Speaking of pop stars, Dacus recently spoke about how Chappell Roan helped her through a bit of a rough patch, saying, “I had kind of a bad week a couple of weeks back, where putting out music just feels worse, and it made me wonder if I should just skip to the part of my life where I live off the land and have a job that isn’t my name [laughs]. And she was just like, ‘No, what you make is important and makes a lot of people feel less lonely.’ […] I’m just grateful to have made a new pal with such a good heart.”