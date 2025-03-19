Everybody has their ups and their downs, and when Lucy Dacus was feeling like she was in a rut recently, “new pal” Chappell Roan came through and told her what she needed to hear.

Dacus told People:

“I had kind of a bad week a couple of weeks back, where putting out music just feels worse, and it made me wonder if I should just skip to the part of my life where I live off the land and have a job that isn’t my name [laughs]. And she was just like, ‘No, what you make is important and makes a lot of people feel less lonely.’ […] I’m just grateful to have made a new pal with such a good heart.”

She also noted that Roan sent her flowers.

Dacus also explained how she and her Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker were there for Roan, saying, “When [Roan] was feeling spread really thin, all of us in Boygenius were encouraging her and telling her that it’ll die down, and it is just a really spinny trip when everybody has something to say about you.”

Of dealing with hate, she added, “When people hate you, they don’t know you. On the flip side, when they love you, they don’t know you either. So it’s like, protect yourself from the hate, but also don’t let the love of other people replace the real love in your life. They might understand you, but they really don’t know who you are as a person.”