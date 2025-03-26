Lady Gaga Announces The ‘Intimate’ Tour Dates For ‘The Mayhem Ball’

Lady Gaga is bringing some Mayhem to a city near you.

The “Abracadabra” singer and Coachella headliner has announced The Mayhem Ball, with dates across North America, Europe, and the UK.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” she said. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Pre-sale tickets for The Mayhem Ball shows in North America will be available starting Monday, March 31, for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers, followed by the artist pre-sale on Wednesday, April 2, at 12 p.m. local time (sign up now). Finally, the general on-sale begins Thursday, April 3, at 12 p.m. local time. You can find more information here, including how to get tickets for the European and UK shows.

Check out the full tour dates below.