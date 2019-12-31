Indie Mixtape 20 Holiday Edition: Lucy Dacus Loves To Collect CDs

Lucy Dacus has spent much of 2019 thinking about the fact that it was 2019. This can be heard pretty prominently on her latest project, fittingly titled 2019. With seven tracks comprised of a variety of covers and originals, 2019 examines several holidays through song.

As a culmination of her year of reflection, the singer-songwriter sat down to talk collecting music, the ongoing power of “White Christmas,” and dancing with friends in the latest — and final — holiday edition of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What’s the best holiday gift you’ve ever received?

When I was seven, I asked my parents for a CD collection. I didn’t care what the CDs were, I didn’t have any taste of my own. They got me around a dozen CDs. I remember Kelly Clarkson, Hilary Duff, KIDZ BOP, a couple of WOW Christian Hits, and Jason Mraz, among others. It began a lifetime of collecting music of my own.

What is your earliest holiday memory?

When I was 5, I was in line to visit Santa with my mom. I asked her if she believed in Santa. She said, “I believe in the magic of Santa.” I knew then that he wasn’t real and then immediately had to go sit on some strange old guy’s lap and tell him I wanted a Barbie.

What’s on your wish list for this year?

All I want is for no one to buy anything from Amazon.

What holiday song can you not resist singing along to?

I think most holiday songs are bad, but “White Christmas” has escaped my hate. The melody is too pretty.

What’s the holiday song you wish you could zap out of existence?

This must be a common answer, but “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is utter trash.

What is your strangest holiday tradition?

It used to be watching the movie Bye Bye Birdie which has nothing to do with Christmas. Now I don’t really have any traditions.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I don’t know if there’s a one-size-fits-all album. I guess any of the Sufjan Stevens Christmas records would do the trick.

Thoughts on snow?

Actually pretty cute.

What holiday movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

All of those Rankin/Bass stop motion movies are very dear to me. Jack Frost is an especially good one.

Marry, F*ck, Kill: Santa, Thanksgiving Turkey, Hannukah Harry.

Marry Turkey, F*ck Hannukah Harry, Kill Santa.

What’s the one food you need on your Thanksgiving table?

A bowl of pomegranate seeds.

Where’s the most interesting place you’ve ever spent the holidays?

St. Charles, IL?

You decide to blow off the holidays and travel instead. Where are you going?

This is my fantasy every year. Catch me in New Zealand.

If the holidays are a time for giving, what’s the charity you’d like to big up for the season?

Environmental Defense Fund, Malala Fund, Trevor Project, Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA), Southern Poverty Law Center, RAICES.

What’s your favorite holiday drink?

Earl grey.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Duh.

How early is too early to decorate for the holiday season?

Don’t decorate until after Thanksgiving please.

What’s your ideal way to spend New Years Eve?

Dancing with friends, and I’ve managed to do that for the past seven years.

As the year ends, how are you going to remember 2019?

The year of two Big Thief records.

The ball is dropping. What are you wishing for in the new year?

That Bernie wins the election.

2019 is out now on Matador Records.