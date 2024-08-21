Luna Li’s new album sounds stellar. When A Thought Grows Wings, her second album, refines the lush indie-pop she previously established on 2022’s Duality. Citing influences like ‘70s jazz flutist Bobbi Humphrey and harpist Dorthy Ashby feels appropriate; Hannah Bussiere Kim channels her multi-instrumental talents, including the flute and mini-harp, showcasing her prowess for melding classical instruments with pop-minded songwriting.

After ending a long-term relationship and relocating from her native Toronto to Los Angeles, Luna Li seemed poised for a significant sonic shift. But rather than radically altering her sound, she has refined it. From start to finish, When A Thought Grows Wings is an enchanting display of growth.

Ahead of the record’s release this Friday, Luna Li sat down with Uproxx to talk about Tame Impala, Ethiopian food, and taking ballet lessons in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Cinematic, psychedelic, warm, intricate.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would like my music to be remembered as something that brought warmth and beauty into the world, especially for people who don’t always feel they belong.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I don’t know if there’s one person in particular who has inspired my work directly, but my parents are the reason I make music because they fostered a really supportive environment for me to learn as much as I could about music from an early age.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I stumbled upon an Ethiopian food stand in London right before a show last summer. There was no menu; they just served you what they had that night. I was so hungry that evening and it just truly hit the spot.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I saw Tame Impala at this venue called the Kool Haus in Toronto with my best friend when I was 16. Because it was such a formative time and I was such a huge fan of theirs and I got to see them at this little venue, it meant a lot to me. Also I saw Mitski at a festival once and she’s the most beautiful performer I’ve ever seen.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Cello pickup options for my brother to join me on the cello onstage when we play our Toronto show this fall! We will need to plug it in…

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A stranger’s living room, with a bunch of other random people who for some reason also needed a place to crash.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

My favorite city to play in is Toronto because my whole community is there and it’s so special to be able to share my music with them. And I would love to perform one day in Seoul, which is where my dad is from.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

I’d say trust yourself and your instincts. No one else can tell you what’s best for you. I’m still learning that lesson now.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I did 13 years of ballet as a kid, and sometimes I still go to classes for fun.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

This is a hard one. Maybe I would find a social justice organization I really align with and work with them to help shape policies to benefit marginalized people, and to properly address climate change in an intersectional way. Maybe I would start my own charity to bring music education to communities that don’t have access to that. There are so many areas that need money and resources, it’s hard to choose just one.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

I have mixed feelings about AI, especially having learned recently that AI data centers use a lot of energy. I think it could be an interesting tool for creatives, but I do worry about it being used in place of real artists’ work. I’m OK with it as long as there are policies in place that protect artists, and we find a more sustainable way to use it.